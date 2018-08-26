× FL: Shooting At Jacksonville Gaming Tournament Leaves 3 Dead, Including Gunman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS) — Two people were killed and 11 others injured when a gunman opened fire at a popular waterfront mall in Jacksonville, Florida, Sunday (Aug. 26), where a video game tournament was being held. Graphic recordings from the scene captured gunshots ringing out and the screams of terrified patrons taking cover.

David Katz, 24, of Baltimore, Maryland, is believed to be the gunman, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said. Katz used a single handgun to carry out the shooting and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, he said. Williams described Katz as a white male who was attending the gaming event. He did not know if Katz knew the victims.

Nine others were wounded by gunfire and two others were injured as they fled the shooting, Williams said. They are all in stable condition.

The tournament for “Madden NFL 19” players was being held at the GLHF Game Bar, which shares space with a restaurant. The bar told CBS News in a Facebook message that all staff members and the owner were able to escape “untouched.”

Fast Facts:

A shooting broke out at a “Madden NFL 19” tournament

3 were killed, including the gunman

11 injured: 9 with gunshot wounds, 2 fleeing the scene

Suspect identified as David Katz, 24, from Baltimore, Maryland

A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear

Gunshots can be heard in recordings from the tournament on the bar’s Twitch account, which was streaming the competition. Williams said investigators were reviewing the footage as evidence and encouraged the public to turn in any additional videos that could help with the investigation.

Williams said the FBI is assisting with the investigation in Baltimore. Investigators believe Kats may have stayed in a hotel during the event. Williams said authorities have impounded Katz’s vehicle and plan to search it for evidence.

Late Sunday night, the FBI said it was searching the family home of the suspect. Dave Fitz told The Associated Press that agents had gone to the house of the man’s father in Baltimore, but didn’t release any further information.

Drini Gjoka, who was competing in the event, tweeted about the shooting in the immediate aftermath. “The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng [sic] and never coming back,” he wrote at 1:37 p.m. Four minutes later, he added that a bullet struck him in the thumb, and later called Sunday the “worst day of my life.”

“I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second,” he said.