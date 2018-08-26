Here’s The 1st Trailer For “True Detective” Season 3

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — HBO just announced Sunday (Aug. 26) a January 2019 release date for “True Detective” Season 3.

Oscar-winning Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali stars in Season 3.

The show just wrapped up filming in Northwest Arkansas, the River Valley, and other locations within the Natural State.

The third season, from creator and showrunner — and University of Arkansas graduate — Nic Pizzolato, plays out in three separate time periods. It’s about a state police detective who finds that the more he investigates a particular crime the more macabre it becomes.