× TN: Man Accused Of Violating Corpse Released From Jail As Family Plans Funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBS) — Police say a Memphis hospital security guard was arrested after witnesses claimed they saw him having sex with a corpse.

CBS affiliate WREG reported that Cameron Wright, 23, was charged Thursday (Aug. 23) with abuse of a corpse.

Two witnesses told police that they observed Wright “in the act” with a female corpse in the hospital’s body storage room on Wednesday.

Court documents state that Wright admitted to the crime, WREG reported.

He was released from jail on Friday evening after posting a $3,000 bond.

The family of the woman, identified as 37-year-old April Parham, was frustrated. “You tell me he got a $3,000 bond,” her father said.

“I don’t like that,” he continued.

Parham died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday at St. Francis Hospital, WREG reported. Her family told the local news that she was a kindergarten teacher.

Her father, James, believed that his daughter’s body was secure; however, that was not the case as that evening, Memphis police were called after two men reported that they caught a security guard having sex with a corpse in the body storage room.

According to WREG, Parham’s cousin, an officer, was actually the first to arrive on scene.

Wright was fired from St. Francis, the hospital said, and the state confirmed to WREG that his license was suspended.