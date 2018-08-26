× Morning Shooting Leaves One Dead In Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) — Around 10:16 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, Pine Bluff police responded to the area of 19th and Amis Street in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim in a yard who had received several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries shortly after going into surgery.

At this time, it appears three or four male subjects walked up from 18th Avenue and at least one of them began firing at the victim.

Police said the suspects fled headed east on 18th Avenue.

A motive is unknown at this time.

The victim’s name is being withheld until family notifications are made.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.