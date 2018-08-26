× OHP: Tulsa Man Drowns In Ft. Gibson Lake

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A man drowned in Ft. Gibson Lake on Sunday (Aug. 26) afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

OHP reports that Robert D. Golden, 29, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, tried to swim across a cove at Cherokee Landing in Sequoyah State Park, about five miles west of Hulbert, and went under water about half way across around 3:30 p.m.

People who were on scene brought him to shore and began CPR until fire and E.M.S. crews arrived, according to the report.

Cherokee Nation E.M.S. transported Golden to a Wagoner hospital. Medical personnel there pronounced him dead shortly after 5 p.m.