ARKOMA, Okla. (KFSM) — A man mowing off Yoakum Ave. hit a gas line on Sunday (Aug. 26) and the Arkoma Fire Department was on the scene quickly and capped the line.

Fire crews said there is no danger to anyone as of now.

Arkansas and Oklahoma Gas (AOG) will repair the line.

Earlier, some residents were evacuated as a precaution and have been allowed to return to their home.

Yoakum is currently closed until the repair is complete.