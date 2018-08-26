× Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Injured By Suspect’s Gunfire

WOODWARD, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a trooper has been injured following an early-morning shootout with a suspect who has been taken into custody.

Highway Patrol Capt. Stan Walker says Trooper Austin Ellis was “doing fine” at an Oklahoma City hospital following Sunday’s (Aug. 26)shooting. Officials say the trooper’s vest stopped the bullet but he may have suffered a possible broken rib.

Officials say the shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m. in Woodward, about 124 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, when Ellis tried to pull over a driver who allegedly engaged the trooper in gunfire.

The driver fled to a residence in Woodward and was eventually apprehended at 9:20 a.m.

Walker says the suspect, identified as Arturo Ramirez, was shot in the hand and taken to a local hospital for treatment.