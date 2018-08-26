× WATCH: Heat Stays, Plenty of Sunshine

A shift in the weather pattern has brought hot and sunny weather to Arkansas. A ridge of high pressure sitting over us is helping bring in moisture from the south. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s today, but it can feel closer to 100°. Plenty of sunshine is in store the next few days, until clouds and rain chances are possible on Wednesday.

Heat advisories are issued for today between 1PM and 7PM. Heat indexes will feel over 100° for folks in the advisories. Even if you live in Northwest Arkansas, it will feel like its in the upper 90s.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 90s. This trend will stay with us for the next couple days.

Moisture from the south continues to move into Arkansas, keeping humidity intolerable.

-Sabrina