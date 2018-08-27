× Amber Alert Issued For Jacksonville 3-Year-Old Taken In Aggravated Burglary

JACKSONVILLE (KFSM) — An Amber Alert was issued by the Jacksonville Police Department early Monday after a 3-year-old girl was taken during an aggravated burglary.

According to the Jacksonville Police, Jal’ah Ware, who will be 4 in December, was taken by her biological father, Jal’on Ware, during an aggravated residential burglary.

Ware reportedly shot a man and physically assaulted him. Ware is considered armed and dangerous.

Jal’ah was last seen wearing a pink tank top and pink shorts. She is 3 feet tall, weighs about 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes with a light brown complexion.

Ware is described as a 21-year-old black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.

The pair might be traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee with a temporary Arkansas license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. K. Lett at the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 985-2802.