Dickson Street Slide Returns, But With A New Purpose

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The Dickson Street Slide returned for another year on Sunday, but this time with a different purpose.

The event, which features a giant waterslide down Dickson Street in downtown Fayetteville, previously benefited local nonprofit Soldier On Service Dogs, which provided trained service dogs to veterans in Northwest Arkansas who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injury. But with the nonprofit's future in doubt, the event needed a new host to benefit.

As it happens, they found what they needed very close by.

Sunday's event benefited the Dickson Street Merchants Association, which will distribute the money to Greek Life affiliations who helped out during the event.

The change allowed the event to go on as scheduled, and plenty of kids of all ages had fun sliding down Dickson Street.

"You think about it, and no other place really does this," said one young girl who took part.

"It's, like, a special thing," another chimed in.