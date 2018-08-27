× Fayetteville Sex Offender Pleads Guilty To Federal Child Porn Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Level 2 sex offender faces a minimum of 35 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday (Aug. 27) in federal court to downloading and possessing child pornography.

Joshua Glen Box, 35, agreed to plead guilty to one count of receiving material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possessing material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor under 12 years old.

As part of Box’s plea deal, prosecutors will move to dismiss his three other counts of receiving child pornography.

Box faces a maximum of 60 years in prison and a $500,000 fine for both charges. A sentencing hearing hasn’t been set.

Box was arrested in June after admitting to Arkansas Community Corrections officers that he downloaded illicit images and videos of children in December 2017, according to court documents.

The officers were speaking to Box as part of a compliance check on supervised sex offenders in Washington County

Box, who was living on Dogwood Drive, was convicted in August 2015 of possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

He’s being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center while he awaits sentencing.

In Arkansas, sex offenders are assigned to one of four levels based on a risk assessment process: Level 1: low risk; Level 2: moderate risk; Level 3: high risk; Level 4: sexually violent predator.

Level 2 offenders typically have a history of sexual offenses, according to the state’s sex offender assessment committee.

State law also requires registered sex offenders to publicly disclose their name, address and date of birth.

There are more than 11,000 registered sex offenders living in Arkansas, according to the state crime information center.

The most recent data show 567 registered sex offenders living in Washington County, while 547 were listed for Benton County.