Fort Smith Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting On High Street

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Sunday (Aug. 26) on High Street that damaged a home but left the residents uninjured.

The people inside said they heard glass breaking around 6:44 a.m. and went to the front door, where they found a hole in their screen door, according to Fort Smith police.

Investigators found what appeared to be bullet holes in the front window of the house and the garage door. Police said two vehicles also appeared to have been struck by bullets.

Police later found nine .9mm casings along High Street.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the police department at 479-709-5100.