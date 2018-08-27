Hope Humane Society Dealing With Major Overflow Problem, At Risk Of Euthanizing Animals For First Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The largest no-kill shelter in the state of Arkansas, the Hope Humane Society in Fort Smith, is in talks about having to euthanize animals for the first time just to stay open.

Board members from the Hope Humane Society say the shelter is at a breaking point. They say if something doesn't happen fast, the shelter may have to start euthanizing animals.

"We're in a pretty tight situation and can't remain no kill without our communities support," said Amber Neal, the Hope Humane Society Director.

The Hope Humane Society shelter was built to house 300 animals, as of right now they're sheltering around 800.

Animals are being stored in kennels in offices, hallways, and even in bathrooms.

"We are in a situation where we can't withstand. This is not a sustainable route. We are very crunched for space. We are very tight on budget. We can't expand more than we already are," said Interim Executive Director Raina Rogers.

Those that run the Hope Humane Society say they pride themselves on having a no-kill policy. But they say the shelter with have to start euthanizing animals if no solution is found soon.

"We just don't know where to go and we are asking the community to step up and please donate. It takes a lot to maintain these buildings," Brian Kukalu, the Hope Humane Society animal care technician told 5NEWS.

The Hope Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that has been open for more than 80 years.

Those that work at the shelter say they are doing everything they can to raise awareness and let the public know about their situation.

"It's a critical state where we need a village to take care of these animals. It's not their(the animals) fault that they are here. None of these guys deserve to be in a shelter. All of these guys deserve to be in a home," Neal said.

