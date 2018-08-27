Murder Suspect Armed With Machete On The Loose In Pocola

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCOLA (KFSM) -- A murder suspect is on the loose in Pocola, and LeFlore County dispatch confirms he is armed with a machete.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol began investigating a "deceased woman" near a park in Pocoloa about 8:30 a.m., and schools were put on lockdown as a precaution, according to the Capt. Troy German with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The woman was found in the J.L. Swink Municipal Park, German said.

LeFlore County investigators are assisting, German said.

Fuller Road in Pocola has a county deputy blocking the street. A man in street clothes with a rifle was guarding the entrance to the park.

Jeff Fishel, director of the LeFlore County EMS, confirmed that there was one fatality at the park, but could not confirm any other details.

The suspect is on foot, said Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas. He said Sebastian County deputies are monitoring the border to make sure the suspect doesn't cross into Arkansas.

