Police: Arrest Made After Game & Fish Officer Assaulted

RUSSELLVILLE (KFSM) — Police on Monday (Aug. 27) arrested a man in connection with assaulting an Arkansas Game and Fish officer in Pope County.

The officer was assisting the Pope County Sheriff’s Office about 12:24 p.m. for a suspicious person along Old Highway 124 near the Dollar General.

Deputies en-route to the store learned the Game and Fish officer was unconscious following a fight with Jay Burgess, who ran off before deputies arrived.

The Game and Fish officer’s name wasn’t relased, but authorities said he was in “good condition” after being taken to a local hospital.

Police from Russellville, Pottsville, Arkansas Tech University, London, along with the Arkansas State Police, Highway Police, Game and Fish and Dover Marshal’s Office.

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones thanked the agencies for their efforts in apprehending Burgess.