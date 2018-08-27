Razorback Stadium Upgrades Completed In Time For Season Opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- It's the week hog fans have been waiting for, Saturday (Sept. 1) is the Razorback football season opener.

Not only is there a new head coach but Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has some new updates as well.

The renovation added 315,000 square feet to the north end zone of the stadium.

The additions include the SEC Club, the 64 Club, and the Touchdown Club. All three of these clubs offer premium seating.

“You have suites, you have loge boxes, and you have club seats and all of those feed to the club space on their level where they are exclusive at that point,” Matt Trantham said.

There is also a 15,000 square feet team locker room shaped like a football.

Coach Chad Morris said the team was amazed when they saw it for the first time.

He said pictures and videos didn't do it justice.

“Seeing them videoing and jumping up and down and just talking about how great this place is. And then to be able to exit out and go through the club level, touch the state of Arkansas, the big stone monument there,” Morris said.

Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said Saturday (Sept. 1) has been circled on his colander since he got to Fayetteville in January.

He said he can't believe that day is almost here.

“September 1, 2018, is the start of the Chad Morris era and my first opportunity to experience a Razorback football game and the opening of this facility and a renovated Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. So I'm excited and can't wait for Saturday,” Yurachek said.

The only space inside the north end zone open to all ticket holders is the concourses so you can walk completely through the inside of the stadium.

Yuracheck said all the loge boxes and suites in the north end zone are sold out.

The project came in on a budget of $160 million.