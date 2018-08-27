× Rogers Sex Offender Sentenced For March 2017 Assault

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers sex offender was sentenced Aug. 13 to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a woman in March 2017.

Jeff Alan Nichols, 29, pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court to second-degree sexual assault — a Class B felony.

Nichols originally faced a rape charge, but pleaded guilty to the lesser offense as part of his plea deal — which the victim supported, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Nichols, a Level 3 sex offender, was arrested in November 2017 in connection with raping the woman after meeting her in a bar.

The woman said she met Nichols and her roommate invited him back to their home. She reportedly told police she went to bed about 3 a.m. and woke up with Nichols raping her, according to court documents.

The woman’s roommate said she kicked Nichols out of the house when she came into the bedroom and saw Nichols undressed from the waist down.

Nichols pleaded guilty in June 2016 to sexual indecency with a child after he exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl, according to court records.

Offenders in Arkansas are assigned to one of four levels based on a risk assessment process: level 1: low risk; level 2: moderate risk; level 3: high risk; level 4: sexually violent predator.

Level 3 sex offenders are considered “high risk” and usually have a history of “repeat sexual offending.”

Arkansas laws require registered sex offenders to publicly disclose their name, address and date of birth.

There are more than 11,000 registered sex offenders living in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Crime Information Center.

The most recent data listed 567 registered sex offenders lived in Washington County, while 547 were listed for Benton County.