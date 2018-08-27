Security Upgrades In The Works For Benton Co. Administration Building In Bentonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- For the next week, workers will be installing two new entryways, a metal detector, and other security accessories to the lobby of the building.

The installation of the security project is expected to be completed following the Labor Day holiday. Once the new entryway is in use, visitors will be required to walk through a metal detector, where bag checks will also be conducted.

What is currently a single entrance for visitors to enter and leave county administration offices will become a window, with a new entryway installed on either side, one designated for entering the building, the other for an exit.

In total, the upgrades cost about $60,000 said Bryan Beeson, facilities administrator for Benton County.

"It's just a piece of mind coming in here knowing we've got a little more security, because of the climate we all live in these days,” Beeson said.

This is the final security improvement project for county buildings, apart from the new court building once it opens.

Channing Barker, a spokeswoman for the county, said people who use the government offices should feel safe while doing so.

"We wanted to make it as comfortable and secure, not only just for those who are coming in voting, assessing or whatever they're needing to do when they're in the building, but also for employees who are coming in here every single day,” Barker said.