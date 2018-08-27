Southerly Winds: More Heat And Humidity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keep the A/C on full blast because the heat and humidity are on high this week. In fact the humidity is expected to worsen by Wednesday as a more tropical air mass moves north. It is August...

Southerly winds will kick in even more this week, helping carry Gulf moisture towards Arkansas and Oklahoma. The further south and east you live, the more muggy it will feel.

While temperatures will stay in the 90s, the heat index value for many folks will be over one hundred degrees.

Dew points will get even higher by Wednesday.

Some relief may be on the way midweek as a weak front moves towards Arkansas. Some scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon.

-Matt