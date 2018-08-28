× Amber Alert Issued After Infant, Mother Disappear; Reportedly Taken By Mother’s Ex-Boyfriend

KENSETT (KFSM) — An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning for a toddler who was believed to have been kidnapped, along with her mother, by her mother’s ex-boyfriend.

The Kensett Police Department, located in White County near Searcy, requested the Amber Alert for 1 1/2-year-old Kara Griffin. Kara is described as a white female, 2 feet tall, about 25 pounds with sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be with her mother, Sara Griffin, and Gary Phillips, the ex-boyfriend of Sara Griffin. Kensett Police said Phillips “may have taken them against their will and is known to be abusive to both.”

Police said they were told by witnesses that Phillips had made threats against both Kara and Sara Griffin and that he was upset that Griffin had ended their relationship.

The Griffins were last seen near Cherry Street in Kensett, police said. Phillips wasn’t known to have a car and was thought to be on foot.

Phillips is described as a white male, 29, 6 feet tall with blue eyes and brown hair. His last known address was on Highway 64 East in Bald Knob.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Kensett Police Department at (501) 742-5454.