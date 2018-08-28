× Bella Vista Announces 50-Mile Trail System Coming To Central Part Of City

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Bella Vista is about to double its trail system mileage.

The city announced Tuesday it would add a 50-mile trail system to the central portion of the city. The new trails would complement the Blowing Springs and Back 40 natural-surface trail systems already available in Bella Vista.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and is being funded by a $3.9 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation. The grant will also cover two years of maintenance costs, which will then be split between the city and the Bella Vista Property Owners Association.

“This is a huge milestone for Bella Vista, as our city will soon be home to 100 miles of world-class trails for mountain bikers, hikers, runners, birding enthusiasts, nature lovers and more,” Mayor Peter Christie said in a news release.

The new trail system will add to the 250 miles of natural surface trails that already exist in Northwest Arkansas.

The project is expected to be completed by late next year.