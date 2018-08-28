Benton Police Searching For Missing Woman That Could Be In Altered Mental State

BENTON (KFSM) — Police in Benton, Arkansas are asking the public for help to find a missing woman, who could be in an altered mental state they say.

29-year-old Stephanie Steed was last heard from by her family on August 22, according to Benton police.

She was last seen in Little Rock on Monday, August 27. Police say neighbors saw her light blue Toyota Camry leaving her home the same day.

Police believe the woman might be in northwest Arkansas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Benton police.