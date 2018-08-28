× Bentonville Man Arrested For Masturbating On Trail

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Police arrested a Bentonville man after two women allegedly recorded him masturbating behind them on the Tanyard Creek Nature Trail.

Dinesh Panchavarnam, 31, was arrested Monday (Aug. 27) in connection with indecent exposure — a Class A misdemeanor.

The women were walking on the trail near Nature Trail Lane about 7:31 p.m. when they noticed Panchavarnam following them, according to an arrest report.

One of the women pretended to take a photo of her friend, but actually took a video that captured Panchavarnam hiding in the bushes.

The women then watched the recording and saw Panchavarnam was masturbating in the grass and pulling his pants up, according to the report.

The women ran to their car and called police, who located Panchavarnam on the trail.

Panchavarnam told one officer he was masturbating and apologized, but denied the allegations to a different officer.

Panchavarnam was being held Tuesday (Aug. 28) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He has a hearing set for Oct. 4 in Bella Vista District Court.

Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to a year in jail and a maximum fine of $2,500, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.