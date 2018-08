× One Person Dead In Truck vs. Motorcycle Crash In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — One person is dead following a truck vs. motorcycle crash in Fort Smith on Tuesday (Aug. 28) night.

The crash happened in front of the Midland Heights United Methodist Church on 6th and 32nd St in Fort Smith.

A coroner is at the scene of the crash. Several bystanders are also at the scene.

Police have not released any details about the crash yet.

This is a developing story.