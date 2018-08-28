× Police: Huntsville Man Cashed Over $10,000 In Forged Checks At Arvest

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Huntsville man was arrested Sunday (Aug. 26) after he admitted to cashing more than $10,000 in forged checks last month at Arvest Bank, according to police.

Devin Cole Harvey, 24, was arrested in connection with three counts of second-degree forgery and three counts of theft of property.

The three checks, each one just over $3,000, were made out to Harvey from a local construction company, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A bookkeeper from the company said she had “no idea” who Harvey was, adding that the authentic checks were still in the company’s possession.

Rogers police said the bank’s surveillance footage captured Harvey cashing the checks July 25 at branches on New Hope Road, Olive Street and Walnut Street, according to the affidavit.

Investigators matched Harvey from the surveillance footage with his previous arrest in Springdale, where he was booked wearing the same camouflage shirt from the fraudulent transactions.

An Arvest spokesman declined to comment, citing the pending case. He deferred questions to police.

Harvey was being held Tuesday (Aug. 28) at the Benton County Jail on a $20,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Oct. 1 in Benton County Circuit Court.