Police Records Show Violent History Between Murder Suspect and Victim In Pocola

POCOLA (KFSM) -- A man is facing murder among several other charges in the slaying of his girlfriend.

On Monday, several law enforcement agencies responded to 505 Fuller Ave. in Pocola for a disturbance.

Police say they found Amanda Millar, 27, stabbed to death outside of the home.

Police spent most of Monday using K-9 officers and a helicopter to locate Steven Asher, 31, who police confirm ran from the scene.

On Tuesday, 5NEWS obtained two affidavits from the Pocola Police department that depicts a history of violence between Millar and Asher over the years.

In 2012, an incident report shows officers responded to 505 Fuller Ave. for domestic abuse. Ultimately, Asher was charged with assault and battery.

In 2016, officers responded to that same address, again for domestic abuse; However, in that case, police say Asher’s charges were cleared.

“It appears in that incident there were charges filed against Mr. Asher, but it appears that the DA's office had determined that it is possible that Miss Millar was the aggressor in that situation," explained Michael Roeder, an investigator with the Pocola Police Department.

Roeder described both of those incidents as fistfights that didn’t result in much harm to either person.

But that changed on Monday, and now, the community is mourning the loss of a young woman with a lot more life to live and love to give to her friends and family, including her son.

“She was really happy go lucky, really smiley,” said long-time friend Nikki Hicks. “She was a person, she was a mother, she was a daughter. she didn’t deserve what happened to her. No one does.”

At this time, Asher is being held without bond at the Leflore County Detention Center.

Authorities say he has a preliminary hearing scheduled on Friday (August 31) at 1:30 p.m.