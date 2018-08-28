Rain Returns Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday with rain most likely in NW Arkansas during the first part of the day and then transitioning to the River Valley by the afternoon and the evening.

The lingering boundary in the area will also prompt a few more showers and storms to redevelop in the afternoon and evening.

The risk of severe weather is minimal on Wednesday in our area. Expect a small chance for a severe storm or two but mostly localized downpours, brief gusty winds, and lightning.

-Garrett