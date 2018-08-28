Rogers Firefighters Deliver Baby In Ambulance On The Way To Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- A Rogers woman is feeling the love as the team of firemen responsible for helping deliver her baby girl make a surprise stop by her hospital room.

New mom Myra McKenzie-Harris tells me she was actually scheduled to have her labor induced this Tuesday afternoon (Aug 28), but her contractions Monday (Aug 27) were so strong, “I said call 911 I think we’re gonna have this baby much sooner than we anticipated.” said McKenzie-Harris.

As she tried her best to follow the instructions from the EMT's not to push, five minutes into their ride her little baby girl had other plans.

“I said I just delivered the baby and one of the firefighters said don’t push, and I said she’s already here.”

Once the baby was born paramedic John Fox said they sprang into action, “That's something we touch on once a year a lot of us had never done it. I had never done it but I was pretty nervous I knew exactly what to do I just had never actually performed it.” said Fox.

Despite their lack of hands-on knowledge, Mckenzie-Harris felt safe in their care.

For Fox and his team, he said it meant a lot to them to share such an intimate moment with the new mother.

“We see a lot of citizens at their worst time and it was very nice to be a part of something that was very happy,” said Fox.

As for Mrs. McKenzie Harris says this experience has created a bond she’s sure will continue to develop over time.

“I'm sure that we’ll be visiting them from time to time and we will always remember the gentlemen from Shift A.”