Rogers Man Arrested On Child Porn Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was arrested by federal agents after admitting to downloading child pornography and sending the images to another user over Facebook, according to court documents.

Jose Wilfredo Morales-Carpio, 27, was arrested Thursday (Aug. 23) in connection with receipt, distribution and possession of child pornography.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents began investigating Morales-Carpio in July after Facebook alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child porn had possibly been shared over its platform.

Agents traced the tip to an internet account at Morales-Carpio’s home on South 11th Street, where agents found three cell phones with more than 90 images and videos of child porn.

Several images depicted children between 9 and 12 years old, while one showed a girl as young as 3 being abused.

Morales-Carpio said he used the Facebook account to send the images to someone he knew lived overseas, according to the documents.

Morales-Carpio was being held Tuesday (Aug. 28) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set and a hold for federal court.

HSI is a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that investigates national security issues, including cybercrime.