Springdale Man Sentenced On Federal Drug Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced Tuesday (Aug. 28) to just under five years in federal prison for planning to sell cocaine last year.

Darryl Freeman, 26, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dismissed three other counts related to drug trafficking.

Freeman will serve three years of supervised release after he serves his prison sentence. Judge Tim Brooks also fined Freeman $3,900 and barred him from receiving federal benefits for five years.

Freeman, who was diagnosed as a teenager with bipolar disorder, depression, intermittent explosive disorder and a learning disability, had been receiving disability benefits since he was 13.

Springdale police found six pounds of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, $9,000 in cash, drug ledgers and paraphernalia, and several guns, two of which were reported stolen, in Freeman’s house following a September 2017 traffic stop.

Freeman’s wife, Lakeita Johnson, was also arrested. She pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court to drug possession and received 12 months probation, according to court records.

Freeman’s defense asked for a lower sentencing, citing Freeman’s rough childhood upbringing in New Orleans, which also included relocating during Hurricane Katrina, according to court documents.

Freeman’s wife and family also submitted letters to the court supporting Freeman, saying he needed to pay his debt to society but was otherwise a good person.

His defense also noted that Freeman had no criminal history other than traffic violations.

The U.S. attorney’s office argued evidence found at Freeman’s house showed he used it as a hub for drug trafficking.