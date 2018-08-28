What You Need To Know Before Heading Inside Razorback Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Along with the new football coach and the newly renovated Razorback Stadium, there are also some new things to know ahead of the Hogs season opener on Saturday, September 1st.

This year fans will scan their own tickets with a scanner that will be located at each gate.

“We really feel like this will increase the efficiency in which they can get through the gates, get into the stadium and then start enjoying game day. But one recommendation we do have if you are going to use the mobile ticket, be sure to pull that up before you get into line,” Kevin Trainor said.

Athletic Department Spokesman Kevin Trainor said there will be ushers and monitors around if fans need help.

And a heads up, gates have been renumbered this year because of the north end zone expansion.

There is now a 360-degree concourse allowing fans to get from one side of the stadium to the other.

“That wasn't always easy, you couldn't always do that, but now on the level one concourse you can circle the stadium, see friends and catch up with concession options that may be on the other side of the stadium a lot more easily,” Trainor said.

Captain Gary Crain with University Police said everyone will get to the game to see the kickoff, as long as you give yourself enough time.

He said police will be stationed at every intersection.

“There will be police officers at every gate. There will be teams of officers that will be walking through parking lots and of course inside the stadium on the concourse and those areas so everyone can have that sense of being safe and have a good time,” he said.

And don`t forget the SEC clear bag policy for inside the stadium. The clear bag cannot exceed 12” x 6” x 12”.

You can bring a clear bag like this, a gallon freezer bag or even a small clutch.

If your purse doesn`t fit these requirements you can`t bring it inside.

There’re also a few new food options, including Slim Chickens and Dickey's Barbecue.