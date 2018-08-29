× Bella Vista Man Sentenced For Child Porn Charges

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bella Vista man who relocated to Iowa was sentenced Monday (Aug. 27) to 40 years in prison for possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

Jay Lloyd Harris, 45, pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court to 20 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Judge Robin Green also ordered Harris to serve a seven-year suspended sentence once he’s released from the state Department of Correction. Harris will also have to register as a sex offender.

Bella Vista police initially arrested Harris in April 2017 in connection with terroristic threatening and third-degree assault.

During their investigation, the alleged victim told police Harris had downloaded child pornography on a computer he owned.

Investigators found 1,181 unique images of child porn on two of Harris’ laptops and his external hard drive.

Harris had moved away from Bella Vista by then, but was arrested in August 2017 in Sac City, Iowa, and later extradited back to Arkansas.