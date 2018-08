× Sheriff: No Pipe Bomb At Ozark Power Plant

OZARK (KFSM) — Authorities gave the all-clear about 1 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 29) after investigating a reported pipe bomb at a local power plant.

There was no explosive device found at the Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp., according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were originally called out for a PVC pipe wrapped in duct tape. They in turn called the Fort Smith Bomb Squad to assist.