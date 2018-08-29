× Despite Majorities In Favor, Bond Issues Fail In Poteau, Pocola

LeFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Despite more votes in favor of them, bond issues in both Poteau and Pocola failed Tuesday night.

Both issues required 60 percent of the votes to pass, and neither bond issue reached that number.

In Poteau, voters shot down a $14.6 million bond issue. The votes showed 58.55 percent voted for the bond, and 41.45 percent voted against it. A similar bond has been shut down before.

This bond would have helped build a new seventh- and eight-grade center and a new two-story high school classroom building, in addition to providing $200,000 for security improvements district-wide.

In Pocola, a bond issue there failed, as well. In the Pocola vote, 53.69 percent voted for the bond, and 46.31 percent voted against, leaving it more than 6 percent short of the votes needed to pass.

Money from the bond would have built a physical education building for elementary students and a portable stage for school plays, programs and assemblies. It would have also provided an indoor facility for recess.