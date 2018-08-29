Disabled Veteran Living Without Central Heating Or Air Gets Home Renovation Grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST FORK (KFSM)-- A disabled veteran has been living in his home in West Fork without heating or air.

That is until some folks with kind hearts reached out to help.

Jared Bishop was picked to receive a $7,262.50 grant from Haven Helps Heroes. The program is dedicated to helping disabled veterans with home improvements injured during military duty.

While serving on a military base in Hawaii, Bishop suffered two traumatic brain injuries. He says he now has seizures.

Due to the seizures, Bishop says he is unable to work. Bishop has not been able to afford a central heating and air unit.

"This last winter we had to heat using our electric stove," Bishop said.

But now because of this grant, his mobile home is being renovated.

"They came in and redid the entire bathroom, remodeled the whole thing, it looks beautiful," Bishop told 5NEWS.

Arvest bank kicked in another $350 to help fix things up.

Bishop's fiance, Naleen Stockton, said she is excited about doing dishes without having leaky pipes.

"I can finally do dishes without worrying about dumping pans and it's crazy."

In October, a contractor is going to weatherize Bishop's mobile home, making it as energy efficient as possible.