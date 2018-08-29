Heritage Village Bringing More Growth To Chaffee Crossing Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Growth continues at Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith as ground was broken Tuesday (Aug. 28) on Heritage Village.

The new development will be located across from the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education on Chad Colley Boulevard.

This huge project offers both commercial and residential space, giving students at the medical school, as well as those on the east side of Fort Smith and the Barling area, a new place to live, shop and eat.

"Everything we're doing is for the betterment of health, healthy lifestyle living and for this community," said Kyle Parker, President & CEO of Arkansas Colleges of Health Education.

"We have two buildings going up. 86,000-square-feet of facilities with over 27,000-square-feet in retail," said Parker. "This will directly connect life with our students and the community, as well as the parks and trails that we're currently developing right now."

Parker said the project should be complete by July of 2019.