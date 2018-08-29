× John Daly’s Steakhouse In Central Arkansas Closes In The Midst Of Legal Battle

CONWAY (KFSM) — After only being open less than a year the John Daly Steakhouse in Conway has closed its doors, in the midst of a legal battle.

Accusations against the restaurant include that its developers did not pay for almost $170,000 in construction and design costs, according to court documents.

The restaurant is named after famous Arkansas golfer John Daly, who was not active in the project’s planning but did make periodic visits to the restaurant.

5NEWS talked with Daly in 2017, ahead of his restaurant’s launch.

“I’ve always wanted to have a nice restaurant, and I’ve got good partners and good friends doing it,” Daly told 5NEWS.

Pending the success of his restaurant, Daly had plans to open a second location in northwest Arkansas.

Daly has won two majors on the PGA tour. He began playing golf when he was five while being raised in Dardanelle.