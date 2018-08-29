× One Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash Tuesday Night In Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A woman was injured and was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident Tuesday night in Siloam Springs.

The accident happened about 10:30 p.m. on U.S. 412 near the Highway 59 eastbound off-ramp. The accident involved two vehicles and a semi, said Capt. Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department.

A witness, Casey Sawyer, said they were rerouting traffic around the accident from both sides of U.S. 412.

“Before I was rerouted, it looked like firefighters were trying to free passengers from the overturned vehicle,” she said.

Sawyer said the semi appeared to be a McKee Foods truck, but Spicer could not confirm that.

Spicer confirmed a woman was pulled from the overturned vehicle. He said he didn’t know her condition at the time she was transported to the hospital, but she was conscious.