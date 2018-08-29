Second Teen Arrested In Rogers Library Shooting
ROGERS (KFSM) — Oklahoma police have arrested a 17-year-old linked to a shooting earlier this month at the Rogers Public Library.
Choctaw, Okla., police arrested the teen on Aug. 22 in connection with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.
He was extradited to Arkansas and was being held Wednesday (Aug. 29) at the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.
It’s unclear if the juvenile will be charged as an adult, as one of the other suspects was.
Chandler Joseph Castoe, 16, is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and minor in possession of a handgun — all felonies.
Rogers police say Castoe and a 16-year-old met with a 17-year-old outside the library around 3 p.m. for a prearranged marijuana deal.
Castoe, who was in the 16-year-old’s car, demanded money from the 17-year-old by pointing a loaded handgun at their head and hitting them with the gun.
Police said Castole also fired the gun, shattering the car’s sunroof.
The 17-year-old was treated at Mercy Hospital in Rogers.