Second Teen Arrested In Rogers Library Shooting

ROGERS (KFSM) — Oklahoma police have arrested a 17-year-old linked to a shooting earlier this month at the Rogers Public Library.

Choctaw, Okla., police arrested the teen on Aug. 22 in connection with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

He was extradited to Arkansas and was being held Wednesday (Aug. 29) at the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.

It’s unclear if the juvenile will be charged as an adult, as one of the other suspects was.