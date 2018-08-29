× Springdale Police Arrest Several Juveniles For Shooting Firearm, Breaking Car Window

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale police have arrested three juveniles in connection with shots fired at the 2400 Block of Trudi, in Springdale on Friday (Aug. 24).

At 10:40 p.m. officers responded to calls of gunshots fired. Once officers arrived on scene several people in the are confirmed they heard several gunshots. Witnesses stated that a gray BMW passenger car left the area traveling east on Trudi, according to investigators.

The back window of a GMC Yukon was shot out but no one was injured.

Officers located a gray BMW passenger car a short distance away and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, says police.

The vehicle was occupied by three juvenile males, and a firearm was found inside.

All three juveniles were arrested and transported to the Springdale Police Department.

Investigators determined there were other juveniles involved in the incident that was not in the BMW when it was stopped, according to Springdale police.

Investigators were able to find two other juvenile suspects involved, both were arrested. Police are still searching for one suspect they believe was involved in the shooting.