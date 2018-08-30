× Ex-Middleweight Champion Jermaine Taylor Being Held On Battery, Assault Charges

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Jermaine Taylor, the former middleweight boxing champion, was arrested in Little Rock after police said he punched a woman, held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.

Taylor, 40, was booked into the Pulaski County detention Center at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 29) on a charge of third-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Jail records show Taylor has no bond and has not been released as of Thursday morning.

According to the Associated Press, Little Rock Police said they were called to Taylor’s home Wednesday afternoon on a call of a disturbance with a weapon.

Prosecutors dropped domestic violence charges against him dating to last summer, when he was accused of biting a woman and threatening her life, the AP reports.

Taylor was given a suspended sentence in May 2016 for a series of incidents from August 2014 to May 2015, including shooting a cousin in the leg.