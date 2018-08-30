Fort Smith Woman Ruled Justified For Deadly Shooting In 2017, Now Facing Charges For Criminal Possession Of A Firearm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - A Fort Smith woman has been found justified in using self-defense, on Thursday (Aug. 30), in a deadly shooting that happened in December 2017.

The woman will now face charges for possession of a firearm after pleading to felony drug charges in February 2017.

The Sebastian County prosecutor told 5NEWS that Krissy Noble was found justified in the shooting and killing of Dylan Stancoff in 2017.

Police say, Nobel - who went by Krissy Tran at the time of the shooting- shot Stancoff after he forced his way into her apartment looking for her husband who was not home at the time.

Sebastian County Prosecutor Dan Shue says Noble will not face any charges for the death of Dylan Stancoff.

Noble is now facing charges for a different situation.

Shue told 5NEWS Noble turned herself into Fort Smith police on Thursday (Aug. 30), the same day she was cleared of any charges for the death of Stancoff.

Noble pleaded guilty in February 2017 to felony drug charges.

Then in December 2017, after the shooting, investigators found three firearms in Noble's closet.

Because of her past felonies, it would be illegal for Nobel to be in possession of firearms.

Noble bounded out of the Sebastian County Jail on Thursday (Aug. 30).