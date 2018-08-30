× Hope Humane Society Needs Funds To Fly Shelter Animals To Oregon To Avoid Euthanization

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The largest no-kill shelter in Arkansas is in desperate need of funds. Those who run the Hope Humane Society in Fort Smith are talking for the first time about having to possibly euthanize animals just to stay open.

The shelter was built to house 300 animals, but right now they have about 800. Animals are being stored in kennels in offices, hallways and even in the bathroom.

Right now the nonprofit has the opportunity to save over 100 lives through Fetch Fido a Flight. They’re looking to raise funds needed so they can fill the entire plane with shelter animals to Oregon, where officials said they’re usually adopted out that same week.

Officials said the sooner they can raise funds, the sooner they can get the animals on the plane to free up space at the shelter.

If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE. All donations are tax deductible.