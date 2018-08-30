× Live Music, Fire Dancers, Helicopter Rides Among Sights And Sounds Of Rogers’ Frisco Fest

ROGERS (KFSM) — From fire dancers and a BMX stunt show to helicopter rides and live music from groups like Carrie National & The Speakeasy and Dr. NOLA & The Soul Shakers, there will be something for everyone at this year’s Frisco Fest.

The annual festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday (Aug. 31) in downtown Rogers with The Boss Tweeds and Ballet Folklorico and Ballet Westside. The festival will include the 2018 WALK to End Hydrocephalus starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, as well as a free car show, A&M Railroad Excursion Train rides from Springdale to Rogers and back, vendors, a craft show, a Kid’s Zone, and a ping pong tournament at the Rogers Experimental House.

Music groups this year include Ben Del Shreve, Honeyjack, The Sweet Spots, Will Brand and Honey Shuffle.

To see a full schedule, visit the Main Street Rogers Facebook page here or see the full schedule here.