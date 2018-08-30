New Fayetteville Task Force Wants To Insure Students Have Adequate Access To The Internet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- A new digital task force has been formed in Fayetteville to make sure students have the best resources to finish their work online at home.

Michelle Gibeault, a member of the task force, said the goal discussed in today's (Aug. 31) meeting was for the Fayetteville community to ensure every student is able to do their homework at the kitchen table.

"What that means is having access to broadband and high quality, high-speed broadband internet," Gibeault told 5NEWS

This will also go towards helping students in the Fayetteville community stay digitally connected.

"It's not just an entertainment issue, it's a civic issue, it's a public square issue, it has to do with how people are able to interact and learn," said Gibeault.

Rob Qualls is also a member of the newly formed task force. He said in this digital age not having quality internet can hinder a child`s education.

"My kids have the internet at home and having devices for them to use puts them at an advantage over a child that doesn't," Qualls says.

The task force says this initiative won't be effective without the Fayetteville community sharing their thoughts.

''We want to know what kinds of burdens they face in terms of accessing the internet, all the different problems they face is the problems we want to hear about," said Gilbeault

Rob Qualls tells 5News once adequate information is gathered from the Fayetteville community the task force will put together a framework on how to ensure this area has quality broadband access.

The group hopes to deliver the framework to the City Council for approval by early 2019.

The next digital task force meeting will be at the Fayetteville Public Library on September 19th. This meeting will give the community an opportunity to ask internet providers like Cox and AT&T about broadband access in Fayetteville.