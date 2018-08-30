× Ozark City Clerk Candidate Arrested On Theft, Endangering Charges

OZARK — A candidate for Ozark City Clerk was arrested last night on several charges, according to the Franklin County sheriff’s office jail intake roster.

Kristy J. Miner, 31, of Ozark was arrested at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 29). She faces three charges of 3rd-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and five charges of theft of $1,000 or less.

Miner is a candidate in the race for Ozark City Clerk. She is running against incumbent Sonya Eveld.

