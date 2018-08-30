× Razorbacks Finalize 2018-19 Basketball Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It might have taken a little longer than usual but Arkansas finished their basketball schedule for a season that begins in less than two months.

Indiana and Georgia Tech highlight the home non-conference portion of the schedule while a neutral site contest against Texas will tip-off a the 2018-19 season for the Razorbacks.

The Red-White game will officially start the new year on Oct. 19 while Arkansas will host Tusculum on Oct. 26. The regular season will begin on Nov. 9 as the Razorbacks face Texas at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

Indiana and Arkansas have met just twice in history and their Nov. 18 contest will be the first contest between the schools since 2008. Arkansas won that meeting 86-72 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks are 1-4 all-time against Georgia Tech with the last meeting coming in the 2016 NIT Tip Off semifinals, a game played on Thanksgiving Day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.