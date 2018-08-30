× Springdale Man With ‘Pedophile Guide’ Gets Eight Years In Prison

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced Wednesday (Aug. 29) to federal prison for possessing more than 14,000 files of child pornography, including a “how to” guide for sex with children.

James Daosaeng, 25, received eight years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release and was fined $4,900.

Judge Tim Brooks also also barred Daosaeng from any unsupervised contact with minors and restricted him accessing the Internet without approval from his probation officer.

Prosecutors asked for a sentence between 12 and 15 years, arguing the punishment should reflect Daosaeng’s organization of 13,291 images and 940 videos into dozens of folders. Several of the images showed children being tortured.

Daosaeng also had a “pedophile guide,” which included detailed advice for sexual contact with young girls, according to court documents.

Daoseang’s defense attorney asked for a five-year sentence, arguing he had no contact with any minors and no history of sexual abuse. They also argued there was no evidence Daosaeng had “the materiel in order to entice a child.”

Daosaeng was arrested in July 2017 after agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered he was uploading child pornography from his home on Southfork Street.

Task force agents found the pornography spread across three devices, including a Nintendo DS SD Card. The ages of the children in the files ranged from infant to late teens.

Daosaeng returned home to find the agents searching his house. He told them he’d been downloading and sharing child pornography through the “dark web,” a catch-all term describing an “encrypted network … and other web services that for one reason or another cannot be indexed by conventional search engines,” according to Techworm.

While “the hidden nature of the dark web can make it difficult to know exactly what goes on there,” not all of the activity is nefarious, according to Techworm.

Daosaeng pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court to one count of receiving child pornography.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dismissed three counts of receiving child porn and one count of possessing child porn.