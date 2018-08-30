WR Chase Harrell Adds Height & Depth To Offense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- Arkansas and Eastern Illinois kick off the season in less than two days. And still, one player from the depth chart remains absent on the roster. Graduate transfer Chase Harrell.

"Just by looking at him you can tell he's a specimen, man," starting quarterback Cole Kelley said. "He's physically gifted and he's gonna be a mismatch for us this year. I'm really excited to have him on our side."

"Oh he fits in well, he's been doing a good job as well. He's working hard man, he has a great attitude and he's a great person," said junior Devwah Whaley. "So he's gonna continue to work hard and get better."

Harrell, who joined the Razorbacks after two seasons at Kansas, is listed on the week one depth chart as a backup for La'Michael Pettway.

"I will say that he is a big body. For any corner to try and bring down 6-5 220, not a lot of corners want to do that," offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said.

In his Jayhawk career, Harrell caught 30 passes for 202 yards and 4 touchdowns. Now the Huffman, Texas native takes over the title as Arkansas's tallest receiver by two inches.

"He was doing a really really good job in those eight practices or so that he actually got out thereHe learned the offense extremely fast and did a really good job about studying," added Craddock. "But we're really excited about having Chase here."

Harrell is 100% healthy after suffering a hamstring injury during fall camp, and now figures into Saturday's game plan.

Chad Morris already said more than the six receivers on the depth chart will play against Eastern Illinois. But if you don't recognize the #14 in white running routes at first, you will soon.