Bentonville Man Pleads Guilty To False Imprisonment Of UCA Student

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — A Bentonville man has been sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to false imprisonment involving a University of Central Arkansas student.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop rape charges that had been filed against 19-year-old Michael “Mickey” Zeher II. The Log Cabin Democrat reports that Zeher had been accused of raping a UCA student after helping her to her residence hall following a fraternity party.

Zeher pleaded guilty this week to the false imprisonment charge. He was also fined $1,500 and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Prosecutor Luke Ferguson told the newspaper that the plea deal allows resolution of the case while being respectful of the victim’s privacy.